Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 209,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,532. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

