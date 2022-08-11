Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.0 %

COP traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,413. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

