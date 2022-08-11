Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,583,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $166.84. 177,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

