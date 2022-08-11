Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 2,325,645 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

