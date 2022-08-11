Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 727 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on TGT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

TGT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.39. 79,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.