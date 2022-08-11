Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.37. 109,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The company has a market cap of $354.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.