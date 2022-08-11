Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 187 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $105.02. 110,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,457. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

