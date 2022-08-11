Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

