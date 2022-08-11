Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token One Day Volume Hits $241,925.00 (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00007712 BTC on exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $241,925.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

