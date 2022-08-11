Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading Down 7.5%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.74. 91,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 15,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

