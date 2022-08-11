Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Astronics Stock Performance

ATRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Astronics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Astronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Astronics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Astronics

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

