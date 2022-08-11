Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.21.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
