Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 164,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,804. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

ASUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

