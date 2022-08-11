Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,578. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $434.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

