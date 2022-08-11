ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.11

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.11 and traded as high as C$47.21. ATCO shares last traded at C$47.00, with a volume of 248,545 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB dropped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

