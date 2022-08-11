Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Aterian Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 55,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $204.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Aterian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aterian Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 363.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Aterian by 292.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aterian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.