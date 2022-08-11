Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.
Aterian Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 55,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $204.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
