Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Aterian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 50,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Insider Transactions at Aterian

In other news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Aterian by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

