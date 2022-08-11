Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 89,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.