Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 89,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

