Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.74.

ATLKY traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 249,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,445. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

