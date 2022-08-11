Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,903. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Atlas

Several research firms recently commented on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atlas by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Articles

