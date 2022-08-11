Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atreca in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

BCEL stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Atreca by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

