Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Atreca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.00.
In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday.
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
