Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atreca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Atreca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atreca by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

