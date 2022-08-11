ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$60.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.86.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,592. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.70.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.