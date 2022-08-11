Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 26th

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Stories

