Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Reaches $156,932.58

Auctus (AUC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $156,932.58 and approximately $89.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,358.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00179246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00130140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00036519 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.