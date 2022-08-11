Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Auddia Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

