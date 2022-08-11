AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 89.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AudioEye updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AudioEye Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioEye stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 6.08% of AudioEye worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AudioEye Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

