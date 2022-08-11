Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 674.5% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ATAKW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.
About Aurora Technology Acquisition
