Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 674.5% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ATAKW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

