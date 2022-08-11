Automata Network (ATA) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $37.06 million and $12.05 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015249 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038346 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Buying and Selling Automata Network
