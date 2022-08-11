AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $56,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AZO opened at $2,223.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,038.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

