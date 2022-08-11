Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.43.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

