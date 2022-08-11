Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.