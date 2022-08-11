Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,228. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.