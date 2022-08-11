Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
AVNS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,228. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
