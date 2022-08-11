Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AVNS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 213,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.93 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

