Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $46.65. 1,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.