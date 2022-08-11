Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,898. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

