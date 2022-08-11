Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$455.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.39 EPS.

AVID traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 214,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,335. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

