Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.44). Approximately 17,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.56).

Avingtrans Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £144.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 438.27.

About Avingtrans

(Get Rating)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.