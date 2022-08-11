Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares GBX 10.30 Dividend

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aviva Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 464.90 ($5.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4,649.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.84. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511.86 ($6.18).

Insider Transactions at Aviva

Aviva Company Profile

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

