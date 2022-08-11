Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares GBX 10.30 Dividend

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aviva Trading Up 12.2 %
Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 464.90 ($5.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4,649.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 419.84. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 511.86 ($6.18).
Insider Transactions at Aviva
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
See Also
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.