Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Tops $137.73 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for approximately $18.57 or 0.00076878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $137.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,680,589 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

