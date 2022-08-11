AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells $255,360.00 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02.

AxoGen Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $419.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.83. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 110.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in AxoGen by 53.6% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 419,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

