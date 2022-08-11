Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.23. 23,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $2,376,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 234,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

