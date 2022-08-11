Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
NYSE:AXON traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.63. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
