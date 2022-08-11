Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.