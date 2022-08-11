Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.09 million. Azenta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.75. 21,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,655. Azenta has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

