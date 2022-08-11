B. Riley Weighs in on Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $16.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $19.58. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $89.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $15.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $136.78 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

