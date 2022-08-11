B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 6,007,635 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after buying an additional 3,026,070 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $11,614,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

