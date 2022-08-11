B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.
B2Gold Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
