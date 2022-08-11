Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading 15.8% Higher

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.66. 40,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,728,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bakkt by 1,000.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bakkt by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 4,230.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bakkt by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

