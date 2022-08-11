Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 118.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 832,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

