BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.43

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.43 and last traded at $112.43, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

In other BancFirst news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $530,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $530,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $69,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

